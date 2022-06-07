Superhero Bits: The Black Adam Poster, Blade Apparently Begins Filming Soon & More

While Frank Miller's run on "Daredevil," including the all-timer storyline "Born Again," will probably always top the list of creators who have ever touched the character, Mark Waid's run on the Man Without Fear isn't all that far behind. What is noteworthy though is that Waid's run was a bit more lighthearted in tone, generally speaking. Recently, in speaking with Murphy's Multiverse ahead of the release of "Ms. Marvel" on Disney+, Sana Amanat, who co-created Kamala Khan and edited Waid's "Daredevil" run, discussed the prospect of using that source material to inspire the upcoming reboot of the show.

"I don't see why not! Mark Waid's run was pretty seminal. We've never seen that kind of story and I love the spin on that and it was such an unexpected take on the character. In the same way, I wouldn't be surprised if they did something like that in the MCU. Why not? We like to take risks and this is the fun part of exploring multiple stories. So maybe."

It's worth noting that Amanat is not known to be involved in the recently revealed "Daredevil" reboot. Netflix's "Daredevil" was quite dark and it is, quite frankly, tough to imagine the MCU going that hard on Disney+. So, doing something like this might make sense. That said, people are very attached to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he existed, so this could be risky. We'll see what comes of it.