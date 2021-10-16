Harley Quinn Season 3 Sizzle Reel Shows Off Harley And Ivy's Unfinished Adventures

"Harley Quinn" is violent, delightful, villainously chaotic — and it's coming back for a third season. DC FanDome just unveiled our first (slightly unpolished) look at "Harley Quinn" season 3, because who needs Comic-Con when we can get a virtual event solely dedicated to exciting DC projects? "Harley Quinn" season 3 is still in production, but the trailer creatively makes do with storyboards to build hype for Harley's next set of adventures.

The online convention is back for its second installment, offering exclusive first looks and exciting reveals for everything from the ongoing cinematic universe to the upcoming slate of DC Comics-based video games. This includes the latest in DC TV series, which is great news for us impatient "Harley Quinn" fans dying to get a peek at our favorite antiheroine.

The second season of the hilarious animated series concluded on a high note, kickstarting a promising romance between best friends Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell). The feelings have been simmering beneath the surface for quite a while but with everything finally out in the open, they get to tackle the thrills of actually making a relationship work.

You can check out this first look at "Harley Quinn" season 3 below!