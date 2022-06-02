Superhero Bits: Black Adam Funko Pop! Figures, A Fantastic Four Update & More

"The Flash" movie has been in the works for years at this point and it is currently slated to arrive next summer. The problem is, star Ezra Miller has been getting into a lot of trouble as of late, both with the law and through bizarre social media activity. This has left Warner Bros. in a bit of a pickle when it comes to the mega-budget blockbuster. A new piece from Variety goes over the whole situation in detail and, as has been pointed out by many in the industry, it is confirmed that replacing Miller at this point would be impossible. Despite plenty of suggestions on that front, it would essentially mean reshooting the entire film from top to bottom, which simply isn't an option. The article also notes that to make back the budget, it essentially needs a theatrical release. So, even though Miller has become a problematic figure, the movie will press forward as is — for now anyway.