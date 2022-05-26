Jon Watts' Star Wars Series Titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Will Star Jude Law

According to Filoni, "Skeleton Crew" will be "as much for kids" as the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which rightfully attracts fans of all ages. "We really like the opportunity of using kids to give you a slightly different perspective on the 'Star Wars' universe," Filoni continued. Watt's story will follow a group of rambunctious kids, each of them around 10 years old, who accidentally get lost in the galaxy, a long way from their tiny home planet. Though the series will focus on their adventure, they'll be joined in some capacity by Jude Law, whose casting was announced during the Lucasfilm panel.

Ethan Anderton/Lucasfilm

"Skeleton Crew" will take place around the same time as "The Mandalorian" and the upcoming "Ahsoka" series, after the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." While the Empire has been defeated, there's still no shortage of danger lurking in the galaxy — and no shortage of trouble, either. "It's all connected in weird ways," Filoni said of the timeline, which could mean that a well-known character or two might be making an appearance. Or not, but it's fun to imagine.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," executive produced by Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, streams in 2023 on Disney+.