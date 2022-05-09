Ahsoka Has Officially Begun Production, And We Know Who Is Directing The First Episode

This month's unofficial "Star Wars Day" has come and gone, leaving behind a whole group of people in its wake who kept saying things like "May the fourth be with you!" or "Revenge of the fifth!" while also attempting to make it seem normal and cool. Needless to say, this was not a success. But in between these extremely painful and forced (puns!) displays of integrating pop culture lingo into casual social dynamics — yes, welcome to /Film, where each one of us has bizarre and hyperbolic hills to die upon — we did get quite a few "Star Wars" tidbits to celebrate the day and tide us over. The trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" divulged even more details about the plot of the Ewan McGregor-starring series, which will also be notable for bringing back Hayden Christensen into the fold as the biggest bad of them all, Darth Vader.

But don't forget! There's another "Star Wars" series in the works that will also feature the return of the actor who portrayed Anakin in the prequels and even has its own Ewan McGregor connection, as well. What are the odds! After the success of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," Lucasfilm is gearing up to expand this interesting little universe of interconnected stories even further with the addition of "Ahsoka." Starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite character from the animated shows, this new series will be piloted by "Star Wars" fan, historian, and Ahsoka creator, Dave Filoni.

"Ahsoka" still remains a ways off at this moment, but today brings us the exciting information that the series has officially begun production, thanks to a tweet by the official Disney+ Twitter account. And it also happens to bear a little hint about the creative team for the series, as well.