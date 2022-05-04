Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Takes You Behind The Scenes Of The Star Wars Series
I have to wonder how many of us, even just a few short years ago, ever would've thought that the future of "Star Wars" would turn out to be streaming. The unparalleled success of "The Mandalorian" has clearly affected the overall plans over at Lucasfilm, directly leading to the miniature "shared universe" of sorts going on between "The Book of Boba Fett," the upcoming "Ahsoka" series, the next season of "The Mandalorian," and who knows how many others down the line. In other words, until the powers that be ultimately decide on an overarching direction for continued efforts on the big screen, fans should probably anticipate the vast, sprawling "Star Wars" galaxy to remain firmly entrenched on a television screen near you.
That brings us to the studio's latest attempt to drive up interest in their Disney+ shows, fittingly timed to this year's "Star Wars Day." Disney has released a new trailer for "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett," the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes looks at the making of how these shows have been brought to life. A previous installment of this series dove into how Mark Hamill made his shocking return as a young, original trilogy-era Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian." This time, it's all about "The Book of Boba Fett" ... which also featured the return of Hamill in his legendary role, among many other neat surprises. Check out the trailer for the new special below.
Disney: Gallery The Book of Boba Fett Trailer
If one show about a masked bounty hunter in the "Star Wars" universe went over so well, then why not another one revolving around the classic original character of Boba Fett and featuring the long-awaited return of actor Temuera Morrison? And then why not smash those two shows together like a kid playing with "Star Wars" action figures? That seems to have been the predominant mindset involved in creating "The Book of Boba Fett" and using the spin-off series as an expansion of all of Jon Favreau's and Dave Filoni's grand designs for an interconnected series of crossovers, for better or worse. In any case, prepare for a whole host of important "Star Wars" figures — from director Robert Rodriguez to Favreau to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to the entire cast, as well — all waxing poetic about seeing the bounty hunter with the famous mask starring in an adventure of his very own.
Billed as a "documentary event," the trailer also teases further insights into Fennic (Ming-Na Wen, who endearingly nerds out about getting to ride a Bantha in this brief footage), the unique fighting style featured throughout the series, a look at the filming of the scenes with Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker (with Hamill very much present and accounted for on set, despite the use of de-aging CGI), the impressive creature design, and much more. "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" is currently streaming on Disney+.
"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to the sands of Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, who together seek to claim the territory and crime syndicate once run by the late Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.