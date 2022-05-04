Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Takes You Behind The Scenes Of The Star Wars Series

I have to wonder how many of us, even just a few short years ago, ever would've thought that the future of "Star Wars" would turn out to be streaming. The unparalleled success of "The Mandalorian" has clearly affected the overall plans over at Lucasfilm, directly leading to the miniature "shared universe" of sorts going on between "The Book of Boba Fett," the upcoming "Ahsoka" series, the next season of "The Mandalorian," and who knows how many others down the line. In other words, until the powers that be ultimately decide on an overarching direction for continued efforts on the big screen, fans should probably anticipate the vast, sprawling "Star Wars" galaxy to remain firmly entrenched on a television screen near you.

That brings us to the studio's latest attempt to drive up interest in their Disney+ shows, fittingly timed to this year's "Star Wars Day." Disney has released a new trailer for "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett," the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes looks at the making of how these shows have been brought to life. A previous installment of this series dove into how Mark Hamill made his shocking return as a young, original trilogy-era Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian." This time, it's all about "The Book of Boba Fett" ... which also featured the return of Hamill in his legendary role, among many other neat surprises. Check out the trailer for the new special below.