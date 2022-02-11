Star Wars Series Ahsoka Casts Ray Stevenson As Mystery Villain (And It Isn't Thrawn)

Today brings some interesting news for "Star Wars" fans as the upcoming "Ahsoka" series has added yet another member to its ever-growing cast. None other than Ray Stevenson ("Thor," "Vikings") has been tapped to play an unspecified villain in the show. This will mark the actor's return to a galaxy far, far away, having previously provided his voice to both "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" animated shows (more on that in a minute).

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Stevenson has secured a role in "Ahsoka" and will appear alongside Rosario Dawson who will reprise the title role after her appearance in "The Mandalorian" season 2. Other cast members currently include Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, as well as Hayden Christensen, who will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, much like he's doing for the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show. Whether or not he will suit up as Darth Vader or will strictly play Anakin (perhaps in flashbacks) remains to be seen. More recently, Mary Elizabeth Winstead also signed on for the series in an unspecified role.

As for Stevenson's character, he's definitely playing a villain — though he's not playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, a character who is expected to be a factor in the show. Thrawn was a huge character in "Rebels," and in "The Mandalorian" season 2, Ahsoka name-dropped the Imperial leader. So it would make every bit of sense for him to factor in — but that's not why Stevenson has been brought into the fold.