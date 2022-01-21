Mary Elizabeth Winstead Enters The Star Wars Universe, Joins The Ahsoka Cast

The cast of the next "Star Wars" series on Disney+ has added a big name to its roster. "Ahsoka," which will bring back Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite character, will be joined by none other than Mary Elizabeth Winstead ("10 Cloverfield Lane," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World"). This comes just as production on the show is expected to begin in the spring, meaning we could hear even more in regards to casting in the coming weeks. But for now, this is one heck of an addition to focus on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winstead has signed on for a role in the show, though details remain firmly under wraps. Plot details for the show are also tightly under lock and key, though it seems likely that we will be picking up with Ahsoka Tano following the events of "The Mandalorian" season 2, which marked the character's live-action debut. Ahsoka was created for "The Clone Wars" animated show. Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Anakin Skywalker's padawan eventually became one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise. The upcoming show should provide an even larger boost to her profile.

Dave Filoni, the man behind "The Clone Wars" and "The Mandalorian," is writing and executive producing the series, as is Jon Favreau, who architects this corner of the "Star Wars" universe alongside Filoni. Hayden Christensen is also set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, with Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo rounding out the confirmed ensemble thus far.