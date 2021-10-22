Star Wars Series Ahsoka Adds Hayden Christensen To Its Cast

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about Christensen's appearance in "Ahsoka," which would see the actor reunite with his "Shattered Glass" co-star Rosario Dawson. Dawson plays the title character in the upcoming series and made her debut as the live-action version of the Jedi warrior in season 2 of "The Mandalorian." But given that "Ahsoka," like "The Mandalorian," is set several years after the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," there's a big question here: how the heck does Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader show up when he's dead by that point? (Remember, Vader sacrifices himself in order to kill Emperor Palpatine and save Luke Skywalker at the end of "Return of the Jedi." Let's all just pretend that Palpatine stayed dead instead of came back as a weird zombie in "The Rise of Skywalker," shall we?)

When Ahsoka was first introduced in 2008's animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," she served as Anakin's padawan – essentially a trainee in the ways of the Jedi. Details about Christensen's role in this live-action show are being kept close to the vest, but The Hollywood Reporter speculates that we may see flashbacks to the time Anakin spent training his apprentice. Then again, writer Dave Filoni could also go the more obvious route here and simply make him a Force Ghost who occasionally interacts with Ahsoka.