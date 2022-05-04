Obi-Wan Trailer: May The 4th Be With The New Disney+ Show

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is set 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," namely after the transition of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) into the Sith Lord Darth Vader, and the subsequent fall of the Jedi Order, after which, the Jedi went into hiding. While the sociopolitical environment during this time saw the rise of the Empire and an era of formally renouncing the Jedi way, the show follows Obi-Wan in Tatooine, where he carries out his responsibilities of looking after a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) — albeit from afar.

The first teaser trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" offered a glimpse into the Jedi Inquisitors, a group of Force-sensitive dark side agents who were tasked with hunting down the Jedi who had survived the aftermath of Order 66. The Jedi way, or whatever traces that are left of it, is viewed as a challenge for the Empire, who wish to annihilate this way of life, which is driven by compassion for others, for the most part.

We hear Obi-Wan's voice-over, which laments, "The fight is over. We lost," referring to the fall of the Jedi order, along with his personal failures that haunt him, especially the loss of his young padawan Anakin, whom he loved as a brother. However, the fight is still in motion, as Obi-Wan has not given up on a young Luke, whom he has vowed to protect from the shadows while making his way through Tatooine without being noticed by sinister threats. There's also the likelihood of running into Vader, making for an interesting emotional turning point for both men, who need to bury their pasts and carry out their respective missions.

Apart from McGregor, Christensen, and Feely, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming Disney+ series:

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres May 27, 2022, on Disney+.