Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Be The First Live-Action Star Wars Project To Be Scored By A Woman

The "Star Wars" universe will be breaking new ground next month with the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series on Disney+. Not just because Ewan McGregor's famed Jedi will finally be starring in a solo project, but because a brand new composer is set to make her mark on a galaxy far, far away. And her is the keyword there. Indeed, the first woman to ever compose music for a live-action "Star Wars" project is Natalie Holt. She is the chosen one, as it were.

The news was revealed via Vanity Fair, which interviewed Holt about her upcoming work for the show. Holt, for those who may not know her by name, previously scored Marvel's "Loki" series, and she's also got the upcoming "Batgirl" movie on her resume, as well as "Cocaine Bear." In the interview, Holt explains how she's approaching her work within the franchise.