Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reveals First Look At Darth Vader's Grand Return

One of the most exciting announcements tied to "Obi-Wan Kenobi," besides the prospect of new John Williams music, is Christensen's return as Anakin. Say what you will about his performance or the writing of the prequels, but it's just nice to see him return to the role with enthusiasm after years of criticisms. Additionally, it makes perfect sense for Vader to appear on the show, even if he likely won't have much direct interactions with his former master — at least according to the original "Star Wars."

By having the Inquisitorius as the villains of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the series is clearly making the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the Sith a pivotal part of the story. It makes sense, then, that Obi-Wan's biggest failure will be around bossing the Inquisitors and killing Jedi.

Of course, given that Vader is covered in armor the entire time, is it really necessary to have Christensen under the armor? Will we even see his actual, burnt face? "I wish I could tell you," Christensen jokingly told EW. "I'm sworn to secrecy." There is one thing the actor does say, however, promising that "we're going to see a very powerful Vader."

Still, ever since the Inquisitorius were introduced in "Star Wars Rebels," they are shown to be the ground troops of the Sith, with Vader rarely getting involved in the small stuff. So if he is not out hunting Jedi, how much will we actually see of the Dark Lord in "Obi-Wan Kenobi?" According to series writer Joby Harold, "his shadow is cast across so much of what we do," he told EW. "And the degree of his proximity to that shadow is something that we'll discover. But he is very much a part of the show emotionally for Obi-Wan, and possibly beyond that as well."