Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: This Is The Ewan McGregor-Led Star Wars Show You're Looking For

Though plot details are being kept deep in the bowels of a Sarlaaac, where it has slowly been digested over a thousand years, we know a few things based on who is involved and the time period it is covering.

For one, Joel Edgerton, Uncle Owen himself, is making an unexpected return to the franchise — and this makes a strong case for baby boy Luke Skywalker to maybe make an appearance as well. Likewise, we know Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa is also on board. Will his involvement be focused on him being a foster father to Princess Leia, or perhaps on his role as a leader of the resistance? Either way, you can never have enough Smits on your TV. Perhaps most exciting is Moses Ingram's role as an Inquisitor named Reva. The Inquisitors first appeared in the excellent show "Star Wars Rebels" as an elite force that hunts down and kills any remaining Jedi. They have cool spinning lightsabers, are generally ruthless, and can provide plenty of lightsaber action.

This is also the biggest clue we have as to the plot of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." While the titular Jedi Master is most likely seeking a life of peace and quiet, he is also the kind of Jedi who cannot sit idly by while others suffer, and the appearance of the Inquisitorius could hint that there will be other Jedi besides Kenobi who survived the Purge and are now hiding. While keeping an eye on baby Luke, it is possible Kenobi will also be involved in seeking out and rescuing other surviving Jedi while battling the Inquisitors.

If returning characters and new villains aren't reason enough to be excited, how about this: multi-award-winning composer and general music maestro John Williams will be making his return to the "Star Wars" franchise to make "Obi-Wan Kenobi" his tenth score in the franchise. No matter how bad "Star Wars" can get, you can at least count on Williams to deliver grandiose music, and this being his rare involvement with a TV show, it makes it all the more special.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will debut on Disney+ on May 25, 2022. Check out the synopsis below: