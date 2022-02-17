Star Wars Brings Back John Williams To Compose The Obi-Wan Kenobi Theme

Commence the fanfare as conductor and multi-award-winning composer John Williams is returning to the "Star Wars" franchise for the tenth time. Two years past his ninth musical contribution to the extensive feature film series by providing the score for J.J. Abrams' "The Rise of Skywalker" (plus "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and a theme for Disneyland's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" theme park), the 90-year-old pianist will be composing the theme for the new Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Originally conceived of as a movie, the show follows on the heels of the successful adjacent space opera, "The Mandalorian." It's about the iconic Jedi Master once played by Alec Guinness and more recently by Ewan McGregor since the "Star Wars" prequel films. The series premieres on Disney+ on May 25, 2022, where Williams' compositions (recorded just last week) will no doubt lift the Hero's Journey to dizzying, emotional heights.

The show's synopsis is as follows:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.