Obi-Wan Kenobi First Look: The Legendary Jedi Returns In His Own Series

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" drops exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service in 2022. Last we heard, the series is presented as standalone, but if the fans clamor enough and the story is right, the writer's room might oblige more. Filming began in the spring of this year, but without a precise release date. The series is penned by Joby Harold (Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead"), who executive produces the series along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, and McGregor. Besides McGregor and Christensen, the cast is stacked with Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse (presumably reprising their prequel roles as Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Here's a closer look at the concept art featured in this first look at "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

The prequels have enjoyed a recent renaissance as fans are looking back on the decades-spanning franchise in the wake of its three most recent entries (that would be Episodes VII, VIII, and IX), collectively dubbed the "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy. The Prequel Trilogy (that would be Episodes I, II, and III) was once maligned as the worst of the franchise entire, until the past five years or so. Now the prequel films have a rehabbed image, and one of their most widely-praised elements is the performance of Ewan McGregor as Kenobi. Who would have thought that anyone could step into Alec Guiness' Jedi boots and tether an entire trilogy?