Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa To Return In Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

According to a report from Making Star Wars, who typically has extremely accurate scoops about the franchise, Jimmy Smits will appear in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as Bail Organa, the adoptive father of Princess Leia Organa. Though the senator from Alderaan isn't among the key players in the franchise, Organa is still significant because he is one of the only people that knows about the children of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala. He also guards the whereabouts of Kenobi and Master Yoda while doing what he can for the resistance. Previously, Smits played the role in "Attack of the Clones," "Revenge of the Sith," and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Plus, he also lent his voice to the character in the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" video game.

The report also notes that Senator Organa's wife, Queen Breha Organa, will pop up on the show as well. It's unclear whether Rebecca Jackson Mendoza will return, but it would be very interesting to see both of Leia's adoptive parents onscreen together again. When we last saw Breha, she and her husband had just taken Baby Leia back to their home planet. However, she didn't have any lines, so there wasn't much to get attached to during that appearance. But even though we don't know much about the character, she did raise the woman who would become General Leia Organa and she was among the trillions slaughtered on Alderaan thanks to the Death Star. In addition to shining the light on this previously unexplored time in Obi-Wan's life, hopefully we get to know the Organas a little bit more as well.

But for now, I'd say to treat this with a grain of salt, but we feel good about it. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for official casting news whenever that drops. Until then, don't forget to mark your calendars for the Disney+ premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on May 25, 2022.