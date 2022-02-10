Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Feature Three Actors Playing Darth Vader

One of the great existential concerns surrounding any new "Star Wars" movie or show these days inevitably comes back to this: is the universe bigger than just the Skywalker family? Every fan has their own passionate opinion about this, but the one that matters most belongs to that of the creative team in charge over at Lucasfilm. So far in the franchise's post-Disney acquisition era, from the sequel trilogy to spin-off shows like "The Book of Boba Fett," it certainly appears that we still haven't escaped the shadow cast by Luke Skywalker. While the recently-concluded Disney+ series proved somewhat divisive over certain creative decisions, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show appears entrenched as one of the most hotly-anticipated "Star Wars" productions still to come. And yes — at least one famous Skywalker has been confirmed to show up.

One aspect of the upcoming series we haven't been too sure about, however, concerns the exact nature of Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. We know from the prequel trilogy, the animated "Star Wars" shows, and plenty of tie-in novels and comics that he and Obi-Wan remain inextricably connected to one another along their very different destinies. But would this new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, set in the years between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," actually retcon the original movie and the heavy implication (if not outright confirmation) that their duel on the Death Star was the first time they'd actually seen one another since their tragic lightsaber fight on the fiery volcanic world of Mustafar? Would Anakin merely show up in a series of flashbacks while Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) remains in exile on Tatooine?

We just might have some answers to those questions, if a new report is to be believed. Christensen, it appears, will not be the only actor used to bring the fallen Jedi to life, which points to some intriguing creative paths that the show may take.