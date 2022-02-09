Ewan McGregor Promises That The Obi-Wan Series Will Satisfy Fans, So Take That, Boba Fett

Who would've ever thought that nostalgia for the "Star Wars" prequels would become such a uniting force among the fandom? Even for those of us who grew up with George Lucas' much-maligned, "childhood-ruining" trilogy, it feels like it took until the last decade or so for sharing appreciation and fond memories of the prequels to became far more normalized and accepted. In any case, the powers that be at Lucasfilm clearly must have paid attention to the prequel fever and prequel memes sweeping the globe. That appears to be the predominant force (heh) behind the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show, which will reunite Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in their original respective roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for the first time since 2005's "Revenge of the Sith."

For the most part, plot details and specifics have been kept under wraps ever since Lucasfilm and Disney first announced the highly anticipated series. In the time since, we've mostly relied on snippets of teasing comments from actors who've appeared in the series and the star of the show himself, McGregor. Well, now we have ... well, more teasing quotes from McGregor, but I'm sure we can all agree this is better than nothing! The Obi-Wan actor spoke to Forbes for these latest comments, sharing his feelings about returning to the famous role and his perspective on seeing the reevaluation of the prequels taking place right before his very eyes.

"Oh my gosh, well I loved playing him again. I mean it's quite interesting, after the experience of making the first three films and living through sort of their reception in the world, which wasn't always glowing, I have to say. And then now, meeting the generation who we made those films for, the children then — and now, people in their late teens or early 20s, those people who were kids who we made those films for, they loved them. To them, they're their 'Star Wars' films, you know? For us, it was the original films of the '70s, but for them, it was our films were their 'Star Wars.' So to step back into his shoes again now and do a series, a whole series about Obi-Wan Kenobi for those fans, it just makes me really happy."