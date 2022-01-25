The Book Of Boba Fett And Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Rory Ross Is Living Out His Star Wars Dreams [Interview]

You go on this crazy journey, you abandon science in favor of arts and acting, obviously with "Star Wars" in mind. How does one become a Tusken Raider? Does Lucasfilm just call you? Do you audition to be a Tusken Raider? Because I'd understand if you're auditioning to be one of the biker gang from the third episode or something. But a Tusken Raider, I don't know. Was that just, you just luck out as the best background extra in history?

I wish it was a little bit more like, "Oh my gosh. I was selected out of this heavy pool." So there's Central Casting. They're the background talent [agency]. They do a lot of stuff on a lot of different shows. I remember getting a text from them, and it said "buccaneer." I was like, "Oh my gosh. This is amazing. I know what this is." Because I'm a sleuth, I've been following all the different code words and all that stuff. This is freaking "Book of Boba Fett."

You knew exactly what that was.

Oh, I knew what was up real fast. I was like, "Oh my gosh." Also, it said Turkey Raider. And I was like, "It's got to be Tusken Raider."

Yeah. That's pretty clear.

It was pretty easy to decipher. There's two things. One is, I think there's something to be said about when you put your dreams out there, when you're trying to manifest something. Once the universe knows what you want, it may not always go in the way that you might hope or perceive, but it definitely listens. I remember in February I was on the set with Tamera Mowry on this baker show. I was a stand-in, and we were just talking about dreams, and she was like, "Yeah, you got to put it out there." It was an hour after that conversation when I got the text from Central Casting.

That's amazing.

There's definitely something to that. The other thing is I got really fortunate because the outfit was originally fit for my buddy, Greg Kufera. He was taken in by John and Robert, and they actually designed it specifically for him, because he had been part of "The Mandalorian," and he was a Tusken Raider in that. They shot things out of order, and what happened is, I guess they had done the train scene and the robing scene pretty early on. But when production shut down and it came back, he wasn't available.

Oh s***.

So Greg and I are the same size, the same height, and everything else. So in that sense, it was selective – there's only so many people that are like that, and it just so happened we're both big "Star Wars" nerds. I remember getting fitted, the costume people were like, "Man, you are pretty similar to Greg. Not just in stature and everything else, but in mind." I was like, "Oh, okay. This guy seems cool to meet." It was fun to be able to meet him later on. But he got to do that really cool scene with Boba and making him a part of the tribe. Because they shot out of order, I got to do episode 1 and parts of episode 2, and that's why you see me first in that Tusken.

I am just a gigantic, gigantic "Star Wars" fan. Especially because you're filming on the Volume, it's this very interesting environment, does filming a gigantic "Star Wars" show destroy any of the mystique of it for you?

So, I want to say that the stuff that I primarily filmed for "Book of Boba Fett" was actually not on the volume.

Oh, so you were on location?

Yeah. We were on location. We had taken up this big parking lot and put railroad cars so that people couldn't see inside or know what was happening. I remember there were vaccinations happening right across from us, so we always joked about, "Hey, can we jump in line early, try to see if we can't get our COVID vaccine," because it was in February. But it was really cool because you see all the sand was literally there, the tents are there. So we didn't have that virtual aspect of being on the Volume and how they're able to project and make it extend out in that sense.

That sand was real. It got everywhere. I understand Anakin's frustration with sand after that, because it just was getting into boots, it was getting in the hair, and you're taking a shower and you're still finding it. But it was really cool. I remember that first day I was on set, it was just crazy because I'm understanding that this is Tatooine, and then I remember seeing the sun, but even though I'm only seeing one sun literally, because that's what we have, I could see the two suns. It was just a fricking cool experience, and I'm just like, "Okay. Okay," just taking it all and stride. Maybe breathing a little heavier than I should have been, but it was just fun.

Okay, so you're outside, on location. I know it's February, but how hot and intense is the costume? Because it's a full deal.

It is a full deal. I mean, you have multiple layers. Anybody knows that, for the most part, in order to preserve heat if you're cold, you put something on your head, so you have the mask on, and it's got multiple wrappings around that, so you're getting pretty hot. I think even in the actual desert tribes, like the Bedouin people, which is kind of what the Tuskens are representing a little bit, or where they brought inspiration from, but even in the desert, they will typically wear that, because you have the wind coming, so it keeps you cool.

Sometimes the wind didn't always make it, or it was hot wind. Man, that was miserable, because now you're not getting cooled at all. You're just sweating. You're just losing moisture at that point. That was a little difficult. But it was a small sacrifice for me of being a part of the world and just understanding the important part of the Tusken Raiders. Because we had only seen them a little bit in "New Hope," and we saw them as barbarians. Then we saw, obviously, in "Attack of the Clones" when Anakin goes to rescue his mom and he calls them savages. But then, to be here and to know this is exploring more of their society and culture, amazing.