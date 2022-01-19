Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 4

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Book of Boba Fett."

Last week, we hit the official midway point for the inaugural season of "The Book of Boba Fett." Episode 4, "The Gathering Storm," lives up to its title as a table-setter that does the important work of looking ahead to the final two climactic episodes and putting the pieces into place for what's to come. But that doesn't make this episode nothing more than "filler" or wheel-spinning. Far from it, as we once again spend a significant amount of time reliving Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison's) flashbacks to his life after escaping from the Sarlacc pit. On this occasion, we find out exactly how he and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) cross paths — it's not much more enlightening than from what we could piece together while watching "The Mandalorian," in all honesty — and see their very first mission together, which involves breaking Boba's old "Firespray" gunship (which appears to be in-universe confirmation of its new canonical name) out from under Bib Fortuna's watchful eye.

In the present-day storyline (which actually takes place decades before the actual present-day of the sequel trilogy, but work with me here!), Boba continues the hard work of forging alliances, preparing for all-out war against the Pyke Syndicate, and, of course, taking those healing baths in the bacta tank. Sadly, those baths seem to have come to an end now that he's fully healed, but all good things must come to an end sooner or later. In any case, all of that and more are now immortalized in the usual batch of eye-popping concept art included at the end of every episode, a tradition that started with "The Mandalorian" and has continued here. Check them all out below!