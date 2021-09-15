Boba Fett's Ship Explained: How Did He Get It And What's Going On With Its Name Change?

Since Lucasfilm completely revamped "Star Wars" canon after being purchased by the Walt Disney Company, the origin of Boba Fett's ship begins with his father Jango Fett. As we learned in "Attack of the Clones," Boba Fett isn't actually Jango Fett's son. Rather, Boba Fett is a clone of Jango Fett created in the facility on Kamino that created the Republic's Clone Troopers based on Jango Fett's DNA. However, rather than being designed to age at twice the rate of natural humans, Boba Fett was left to age like a normal human and raised as Jango Fett's own child.

As for Jango Fett's ship, it's a a Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft that was stolen during a job he was completing on the prison moon of Oovo IV. He named the ship Slave I, for no clear reason, though perhaps it's a reference to the fact that, in "Star Wars Legends," there were only six of these Firespray ships in the entire galaxy, and they were all used on Oovo IV. So one could assume that they were named and numbered as Slave I through Slave VI. But then again, in "Star Wars Legends," when Boba Fett got new ships, they took on the names Slave II and Slave III, so it could easily have a different meaning. Whatever the reason might be, it's never been officially explained.

Jango Fett outfitted the Slave I with upgraded laser cannons, projectile launchers, and seismic charges. The cockpit features a unique deck situated on a gyro system, allowing the occupants to stay upright no matter what position the ship is in, which is helpful since the ship flies standing upright but has to rotate onto its back in order to land.

When Jango Fett was killed by Jedi Master Mace Windu during a massive battle on Geonosis in "Attack of the Clones," the ship became Boba Fett's, who added modifications of his own over the years.

Much later, Boba Fett used the ship to track down Han Solo in "The Empire Strikes Back," after being hired for the bounty by Darth Vader. After collecting Han Solo from Cloud City, where he was frozen in carbonite, Boba Fett used Slave I to deliver the smuggler as a prize to the gangster Jabba the Hutt. However, as we've recently learned in the "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters" comic book series, the delivery got sidetracked for a time.

After Boba Fett finally delivered Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, he got caught up in a battle with Luke Skywalker and his Rebel Alliance friends. During a fight in the middle of the Great Pit of Carkoon, Boba Fett's jetpack was ignited accidentally by Han Solo, who banged into it with a staff, launching him into the mouth of a sarlacc at the center of the pit.

We've yet to learn what happened to the Slave I during the time that Boba Fett was out of commission, but the bounty hunter was clearly able to retrieve it before meeting up with fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand in the first season of "The Mandalorian," and then crossing paths with Din Djarin in the second season of the "Star Wars" series on Disney+. Perhaps we'll learn more about the ship's history in the upcoming spin-off "The Book of Boba Fett," coming to Disney+ later this year.