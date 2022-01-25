Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Rory Ross Says All The Right Things Star Wars Fans Want To Hear [Exclusive]

"Where should the franchise go now?" is a question that continues to hang over the entirety of "Star Wars" now that the sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga have officially come to an end. While the movies continue to experience some turbulence, the television side of Lucasfilm keeps chugging along without much in the way of controversy (well, except when it comes to the manufactured kind, anyway) or divisiveness. Both seasons of "The Mandalorian" received rave reviews among audiences and critics, while the first season of "The Book of Boba Fett" will soon be coming to a close in the upcoming weeks before hype for "Ahsoka" takes over from there. Of course, I still maintain that "Star Wars: Visions" might very well be the boldest direction the franchise has taken since "The Last Jedi."

All in all, Lucasfilm must be feeling pretty good about what they've accomplished on Disney+ so far, but they still have at least one more ace up their sleeve. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is shaping up to be a longtime "Star Wars" fan's dream come true, reuniting Ewan McGregor in the fan-favorite role as exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan alongside the grand return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The long-awaited rematch is sure to drive headlines and dominate social media once the series gets closer to its premiere date, but until then we have the word of one of the individuals involved in the show to tide us over.

/Film's Ryan Scott recently had the chance to interview actor Rory Ross, who plays a Tusken Raider in "The Book of Boba Fett" and will appear as a Stormtrooper in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." During the course of their conversation, Ross dropped a fun (and thoroughly non-spoilery) tease about what fans can expect from the upcoming series. To put the suspense to rest, fans should be very, very excited indeed.