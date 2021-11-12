Everything The Obi-Wan Kenobi Concept Art Tells Us About The TV Series

There's our hero, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he's never been dustier. He looks like a Jedi cowboy, with a tattered cloak waving in the wind as he rides an eopie through the desert. Clearly this is Tatooine, where Obi-Wan has tasked himself with keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker (rumored to make an appearance in the show), who is in the hands of his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. The gear that the creature is saddled with is interested, because some of it appears to be technology of some kind, perhaps cooling or hydrating the eopie in the arid climate.

Lucasfilm

It looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting a little visit from some familiar bad guys. The Stormtroopers are instantly recognizable, but you might have to zoom in on that figure in black to see that a Sith Inquisitor appears to have arrived on Tatooine. Never seen in live-action form, these Jedi hunters are going to give Obi-Wan a run for his money. Based on the physique and the armor, I'm guessing that's the Seventh Sister, though I can't tell if that's a lightsaber in her hand or just a piece of her ship jutting out behind her.

Lucasfilm

But the entire series won't be taking place on Tatooine. In fact, it looks like Obi-Wan (or someone) will find themselves on what appears to be Coruscant. This looks like an underground market of some kind, perhaps where some shady dealings are going down. That's not the only other location either.

Lucasfilm

This seems to be a new location, or at least one that doesn't immediately look familiar. Though the color palette of the city in question could be another part of Tatooine, the ground looks wet, indicating that this place has seen some rain. We're bound to see at least a few new "Star Wars" locations, if only to expand the universe and change up what we're used to seeing.

Lucasfilm

Another intriguing location features a fleet of snowspeeders. This doesn't look like a super snowy environment, though the base itself appears to be built in some caverns that looks like they could be icy. If this isn't an arctic landscape, maybe these speeders were used easily across other environments before they were adapted for use on Hoth.