Star Wars Fans Got To Live Their Dream As Extras In Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

There isn't a ton of information out there about "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but we do know a few things. Jar Jar Binks won't be in the series, which is just fine, though Ahmed Best, the actor who played him, is supportive of the series and its stars.

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would've loved to be a part of it. But I'm ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" stars a returning Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master and is written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow. Here's the synopsis:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader

We also know that Ewan McGregor got to act with a Stormtrooper for the first time (he had only shared the screen with Clone Troopers), and that he has a scene with a little Jawa. The cast also includes Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton (who played Uncle Owen in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith"), Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse (who played Aunt Beru), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

We've also gotten a look at cool concept art, and there is a teaser that was released on Disney+ Day — only available on Disney+ for some reason. Hopefully, we'll see another one as the new year starts. The series will premiere in 2022, but we don't have a firm date yet.