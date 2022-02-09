Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Date Set For May On Disney+

You may have thought we've already seen all the story there is to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi — the Jedi knight who became a master and ultimately fled into exile upon Anakin Skywalker's fall to the Dark Side, eventually leading to his mentorship of Luke Skywalker and his self-sacrifice to buy him and his friends time to escape the clutches of his former friend, Darth Vader. Played by the incomparable Alec Guinness in the original movies and later portrayed by Ewan McGregor, one particular period in the life of Obi-Wan has always remained in the dark. With the impending arrival of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series — potentially even more impending than fans may have realized — that gap will finally be filled in.

At this point, fans have remained eager about the storytelling potential of a series like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" for years, doubly so upon the announcement that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin/Darth Vader. The series is one of many "Star Wars" projects heading to Disney+ streaming, picking up the slack left by "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: Visions," and the recently-concluded "The Book of Boba Fett" while joining in-development productions like "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," "Lando," "Star Wars: A Droid Story," and "Andor." "Obi-Wan Kenobi" arguably outpaces all the rest in terms of sheer hype, and now we finally have an idea of when to expect the series to premiere.

No Jedi mind tricks here — we now know that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will debut on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.