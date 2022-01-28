C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels Teases His Return To Star Wars

"Star Wars: A Droid Story" was announced back at Disney's investor presentation in 2020. Here is the logline for the series:

This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO on a special mission known only to them. "As we continue to develop new stories, the intersection of animation and visual effects offers new opportunities for us to explore. Lucasfilm Animation will be teaming up with our unparalleled visual effects team, ILM [Industrial Light & Magic], to develop a special Star Wars adventure for Disney+, 'A Droid Story.'"

By the way, the quote within the quote is from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Now there isn't any other information out there right now. Even IMDB doesn't list anyone involved. It just makes the most sense. Daniels has been the golden droid in all the "Star Wars" films, and appeared in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars: Droids," "Star Wars Rebels," and even the animated sequence in "The Star Wars Holiday Special." (Like Bruno from "Encanto," the latter is something we don't talk about). He even appeared on "Sesame Street" as C-3PO! Here's a fun fact that you might not know about Daniels. He voiced the role of Legolas in the 1978 Ralph Bakshi "Lord of the Rings" animated film. I'm never going to hear that voice the same way!

Whether this project is "Star Wars: A Droid Story" or not (it probably is), I'm happy to see Daniels back in the role, and in more comfy clothing!