Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts Is Making An '80s-Inspired Star Wars Series

Where do you go after directing three "Spider-Man" movies in a row? If you're Sam Raimi, you step away from the world of superheroes entirely to go off and make "Drag Me to Hell," the gleefully gross 2009 horror-comedy that acted as a balm for the filmmaker after his frustrations helming 2007's better-than-you remember "Spider-Man 3." If you're Jon Watts, however, it seems you also take a break from the world of costumed crime-fighters to go hang out in a galaxy far, far away instead.

Watts is coming off directing Tom Holland in a trio of "Spider-Man" films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and culminating with 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He had originally planned to follow that up by helming the MCU's "Fantastic Four" movie reboot prior to his surprising departure just a couple of weeks ago. But he's already lined up another high-profile project in the form of a live-action "Star Wars" series that Vanity Fair reports is going under the code name "Grammar Rodeo."

For those who are not familiar, "Grammar Rodeo" is a nod to season 7, episode 12 of "The Simpsons," "Bart on the Road," in which Bart, Milhouse, Nelson, and Martin rent a car using a fake driver's license to go on a week-long trip after telling their parents they are headed to Canada's National Grammar Rodeo. Watt's "Star Wars" show is similarly said to center on a group of rascally kids in what Vanity Fair describes as "a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s."