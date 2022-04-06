Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Posters, Disney+ Scrubs Tributes From Marvel Shows & More

Director Daniel Espinosa has made a pretty bold statement regarding just how powerful Jared Leto's title hero from "Morbius" is. The long-awaited movie hit theaters last weekend, and Espinosa has been making the rounds to promote it. During a recent chat with Polygon, he hinted that the so-called Living Vampire is quite powerful, perhaps even capable of beating a wildly powerful superhero such as Doctor Strange.

"I love the moment where he sucks out the life energy of Doctor Strange. I just kept pounding that to all the executives, like, 'You don't get it. This guy has been on the verge of beating Doctor Strange! This is not a nobody.' And we don't really know the ends of his powers."

While that seems like a bold statement Espinosa, has a leg to stand on here and clearly did his research. He seems to reference a storyline from "Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme" that took place between issues #52 and #53. In those issues, Morbius goes toe-to-toe with Strange after being possessed by Nightmare, and Morbius nearly gets the best of him. Strange is one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics, so that's certainly impressive, for whatever that may be worth as it relates to Leto's live-action incarnation.