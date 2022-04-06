Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Posters, Disney+ Scrubs Tributes From Marvel Shows & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" gets a bunch of posters.
-
Key tributes have been removed from Marvel shows on Disney+
-
Warner Bros. seemingly has an Ezra Miller problem.
-
The Arrowverse just might be setting up "Kingdom Come."
-
All that and more!
Is Kingdom Come the next big Arrowverse crossover?
All right, put on those tinfoil hats because there's theory floating around worth discussing. DC is currently publishing a series of comics that take place within The CW's series of shows with an "Earth-Prime" crossover event. It has now been revealed that the final issue, Earth-Prime #6: Hero's Twilight, which hits stands on June 21, will feature the villain Magog. As has been speculated by Gamesradar, this could signal a "Kingdom Come" event of some sort, as the villain traces his origins to that beloved DC Comics series of the same name. Could it be that DC is planting the seeds in this book that will grow into something larger on TV? It might be a bit of a leap to take now, but it's certainly worth considering. We'll have to see how this all unfolds.
The Boys seasons 1 and 2 are coming to Blu-ray
Artwork for the upcoming @SonyPictures Blu-ray of The Boys: Season 1 & 2 Collection— Dawn of The Discs (@dawnofthediscs) April 4, 2022
Street Date: 5/17#FilmTwitter #TheBoystv pic.twitter.com/pZpgFBxE4U
In the age of streaming and exclusivity, physical releases of shows and movies are far from a guarantee, and there is a whole lot of value in Blu-ray/DVD collecting even in the modern era. As such, it may come as a pleasant surprise to fans of Prime Video's "The Boys" that the first two seasons of the show are getting a Blu-ray release, as noted in the above tweet from Dawn of the Discs. For those interested, be on the lookout for the collection on shelves on May 17, 2022, conveniently just a couple of weeks before season 3 makes its debut.
Young Justice: Phantoms gets a comic book spin-off
For a great many DC fans out there, "Young Justice" is just about as good as it gets in terms of adaptations of the publisher's superheroes in another medium. The current season, titled "Young Justice: Phantoms," may be nearing its end, but the story isn't over. As revealed in the above Instagram post, DC will continue the tale of the young heroes in a spin-off comic titled "Young Justice: Targets," which will hit shelves in July. So perhaps this will help to fill the void while we wait and see if HBO Max renews the show for a fifth season.
The Director of Morbius thinks the character is really, really powerful
Director Daniel Espinosa has made a pretty bold statement regarding just how powerful Jared Leto's title hero from "Morbius" is. The long-awaited movie hit theaters last weekend, and Espinosa has been making the rounds to promote it. During a recent chat with Polygon, he hinted that the so-called Living Vampire is quite powerful, perhaps even capable of beating a wildly powerful superhero such as Doctor Strange.
"I love the moment where he sucks out the life energy of Doctor Strange. I just kept pounding that to all the executives, like, 'You don't get it. This guy has been on the verge of beating Doctor Strange! This is not a nobody.' And we don't really know the ends of his powers."
While that seems like a bold statement Espinosa, has a leg to stand on here and clearly did his research. He seems to reference a storyline from "Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme" that took place between issues #52 and #53. In those issues, Morbius goes toe-to-toe with Strange after being possessed by Nightmare, and Morbius nearly gets the best of him. Strange is one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics, so that's certainly impressive, for whatever that may be worth as it relates to Leto's live-action incarnation.
James Gunn reveals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finishes filming in May
Day 30. A working portal gun. I tried to jump through to the end of shooting in May, but I just ran into the concrete floor. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/dtgUJn6lrE— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 6, 2022
Director James Gunn has shared a little peek behind-the-scenes as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continues to roll through production. As the post indicates, a still-unidentified member of the production has been adorning Gunn's station with figures and props from "Rick and Morty" for weeks now. That, in itself, is charming. But the key takeaway here is that Gunn has revealed in this post that the movie will wrap up filming in May. Given that production kicked off back in early November, that means this is a pretty lengthy shoot, and we could be in for one heck of a finale to this trilogy. We shall see come summer 2023.
ICYMI: Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness tickets are on sale now
As the above video indicates, Disney has released advance tickets for the highly anticipated "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So for those who wish to see the movie as soon as possible to avoid the many spoilers that will undoubtedly be coming our way after it hits theaters, you would probably do well to get tickets sooner rather than later. Much like "Spider-Man: No Way Home," this figures to be a huge hit and likely one of the biggest we've seen since the pandemic began.
Disney+ has made major edits to the former Netflix Marvel shows
I mean, why do this? Reg E Cathey was part of the heart and soul of Season Two. We didn't feel obligated to dedicate the season to him just because he died -- we felt obligated because we loved him and he was a galvanizing force. https://t.co/KF87ffQldH via @BoundingComics— Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) April 4, 2022
Disney+ has scrubbed several tributes from the credits of shows such as "Luke Cage" and "The Punisher." These shows recently made the jump from Netflix to Disney+, which was a logical thing for the Marvel brand and arguably a good thing for fans. However, as noted by former "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker in the above tweet, the Disney brass has made some confusing edits to the credits of these shows. Specifically, a tribute to actor Reg E. Cathey, who played James Lucas in "Luke Cage," has been removed from the credits, as has one to Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee from "The Punisher." No reasoning has been provided for the removal, though, to add to the confusion, a tribute to Lee remains in the credits of "Jessica Jones" as of this writing. As we saw with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" recently, Disney+ is continually toying with things, and this element of streaming continues to make a strong case for physical media.
Ezra Miller's future as The Flash may be in doubt following recent arrest
We are going to caution up front that this is a delicate and evolving situation and that we will continue to report on the situation as needed as it develops. Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen in "Justice League" and will be reprising the role in next year's "The Flash" movie, was recently arrested following some trouble in Hawaii. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting to discuss Miller's future, as he is not only playing The Flash, but is also part of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. No decisions have been made firmly, it seems, but the studio is reportedly pausing all future projects involving Miller for the time being. This could be logistically complicated for Warner Bros. and any path forward leaves hurdles to clear. We will keep you up to date as we learn more.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness new posters
Lastly, to coincide with tickets going on sale for the film, Marvel has released several new posters for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." They include exclusive posters for Real D 3D, Dolby, Screen X, and IMAX. All of the posters are largely colored in black and red, all of the mostly focus on Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, and they all tease some of the multiversal craziness we should be prepared for next month. Director Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. Be sure to check out all of the new posters for yourself above.