Doctor Strange 2 Runtime Makes It The Shortest MCU Movie In Three Years

There's no magic trick here, folks: the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" runtime has finally been made public.

If you've felt like movies — particularly superhero movies — have been getting longer and longer with each passing year, the evidence certainly seems to be bearing that out. After all, even setting aside epic event films like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" that may or may not skew the overall curve just a bit, we most recently received a two-and-a-half hour-long "Spider-Man" extravaganza and a "Batman" movie from director Matt Reeves that came this close to clocking in at 3 whole hours. The fact that many viewers barely even felt the runtime of "The Batman" is a testament to how important pacing and editing that flows can be to the audience experience. Runtimes themselves aren't everything, people! As the late, great Robert Ebert once said, "No good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough."

With all that in mind, it's time to dissect just what the runtime for the highly-anticipated "Doctor Strange" sequel means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, the multiversal hijinks that surely wait in store for us, and the average bladder capacity of the casual moviegoer who tends to load up on salty popcorn and giant-sized drinks at the theaters. Luckily, the latter has very little reason to worry this time around. Thanks to Fandango (via Total Film), we now know that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will clock in at a surprisingly "brisk" 2 hours and 6 minutes. See how this compares to previous Marvel movies and join us as we go full Pepe Silvia conspiracy theory meme below!