Ms. Marvel Early Buzz: Iman Vellani Soars As The MCU's First Muslim Superhero

Breathe easy, Kamala Khan fans! By all accounts, Marvel's highly-anticipated adaptation of the beloved comic book character seems to have gone over incredibly well. With the first two episodes made available to the press (out of 6 total), many lucky individuals have a greater sense of how this series will unfold. The early returns, apparently, are quite reassuring. /Film's Jeff Ewing weighed in, leading the charge with praise for young actor Iman Vellani's "wonderful performance." Expect to hear a lot more where that came from, folks.

Honestly, #MsMarvel is great in its first two eps. Iman Vellani gives a wonderful performance and has loads of charisma and comedic ability, and the rest of the cast gels. I look forward to seeing both where it goes, and her in the rest of the MCU. @msmarvel — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) May 25, 2022

Prominent South Asian writer Preeti Chhibber echoed those sentiments, at least based on the series premiere. Led by a creative team of Pakistani artists, "Ms. Marvel" appears to have done right in terms of proper representation. In fact, you can check out a full thread of responses from South Asian and Muslim writers here.

I've seen the first episode of #MsMarvel and spoiler free – I love this show. It is everything I could have wanted. I say this a lot about our girl Kamala Khan, but I've literally never felt so seen. But like me... specifically. Iman Vellani is a DELIGHT. Put her in everything. — Preeti Chhibber🕸️Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) May 25, 2022

I want to say very briefly the way the culture is integrated is one of my favorite things — it's not there to be discussed or liked or disliked, it's a fact. Just a part of her life. And that's how it's treated. I loved seeing it. #MsMarvel — Preeti Chhibber🕸️Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) May 25, 2022

Drew Taylor of The Wrap makes the first of many comparisons to "Spider-Man," lauding Vellani along with the emotions of the story.

#MsMarvel is really, really wonderful. Iman Vellani is a star and the stylized aesthetic, which feels almost like a live-action "Spider-Verse," is dazzling but never distracting. All the emotional stuff is front and center, real and honest. Get excited. pic.twitter.com/PixD3JJQHG — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2022

Collider's Perri Nemiroff calls attention to a few minor instances of VFX and set design shortcomings, but gives plenty of credit to the show's "charm" and Vellani's "charisma" in making up for those quibbles.

#MsMarvel: The fun-loving/playful vibe is extremely refreshing & LOVE how they're working Kamala's art into the look of the show. Some VFX & set design seams show here & there but the show's charm & Iman Vellani's charisma were more than enough to win me over these first 2 eps. pic.twitter.com/0hTcmntDhh — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 25, 2022

Saloni Gajjar of The AV Club specifically singles out the family dynamic at the heart of the series, which strikes the perfect balance of grounding it in Pakistani/Muslim culture without making it the sole focus.

Iman Vellani is perfectly cast as #MsMarvel. she wholly lights up the screen. ep 1: mostly setup but still fun & i'm loving Kamala's dynamic with her parents, esp her mother. it's inherently South Asian without making it all about her ethnicity. excited to see what comes next! — saloni gajjar (@saloni_g) May 25, 2022

can't overstate how much fun Kamala Khan is having in #MsMarvel by geeking out over Captain Marvel & there's such a good homage to the other Avengers as well. plus the animation is cool (inspired a bit by Spider-Verse). — saloni gajjar (@saloni_g) May 25, 2022

Elsewhere, several other critics have nothing but positive things to say about "Ms. Marvel" as a low-stakes coming-of-age story, its stylistic flourishes, and, of course, Vellani's fantastic lead turn.

Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age story for younger fans but something older ones will enjoy. Fun & unique style incorporates drawings into the storytelling. Different but VERY cool powers! Packed with action & representation! Get ready to fall in love with Iman Vellani! #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/0qiKDIl3nG — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel is vibrant, colorful, and optimistic. If you're looking for grand world-impacting stakes, nothing in the first two episodes suggests that's what this show is about. But Ms. Marvel's focus on the more mundane growing pains of high school/family life are refreshing. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel is so much fun! A lot of it is slice-of-life based (nice to get the perspective of how regular people in the MCU view the superheroics going on around them). The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered. 😆 — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) May 25, 2022

My MCU #MsMarvel Eps 1-2 reaction thread: First, Iman Vellani is fantastic as #KamalaKhan. She brings all the vivacity, passion, and awkwardness for which we all love Kamala. She does her best and constantly perseveres. Iman will have an outstanding future in the MCU and beyond. pic.twitter.com/B37X495oJG — Swara Salih (@spiderswarz) May 25, 2022

I am happy to report that the first two episodes of #MsMarvel are absolutely delightful. Iman Vellani is a revelation in the role, just irrepressably bubbly and charismatic. But it's not just froth – it's also a beautiful ode to family, the Pakistani culture, and Muslim faith. pic.twitter.com/lda9863bLH — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 25, 2022

I was given the opportunity to watch the first two episodes of #MsMarvel andâ€¦ WOW! The world weâ€™re thrown into is extremely exhilarating and SO COLORFUL. I canâ€™t stress enough how fantastic Iman Vellani is as Kamala Khan and might I sayâ€¦. I think I like her new powers more. pic.twitter.com/YKEMwhvOcl — Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) May 25, 2022

"Ms. Marvel" debuts on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.