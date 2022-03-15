Ms. Marvel Trailer: Here Comes Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan will help lead the next generation of Marvel heroes, and it's great to see her finally brought to life. With this series and the upcoming "Echo" series, the future of superheroes on Disney+ is looking a lot more diverse. It's refreshing to see characters from the comics who have been special to readers for years finally get their due in such a big way, and this trailer is truly exciting.

"Ms. Marvel" is an origin story that will follow Kamala as she transforms from a typical teen in New Jersey to a superpowered person fighting for the forces of good. Kamala is a massive Captain Marvel fan who is hit with a mysterious blast of energy that gives her actual superpowers. In the comics, her powers include the ability to stretch her limbs, and shape-shift in a variety of ways. She's also able to heal from any injury by transforming from her Ms. Marvel hero self back to her regular Kamala form. (Fellow shapeshifter Mystique has done similarly, moving her organs out of the way of possibly fatal injuries.)

The 10-episode first season of the series will tie in to the upcoming "The Marvels" film, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. The series was created by Bisha K. Ali and will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys for Life"), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Satara: Let Girls Dream"), and Meera Menon ("Halt and Catch Fire"). In addition to Vellani, the series stars Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapur, and Aramis Knight.

"Ms. Marvel" will release on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.