Ms. Marvel First Look: A Marvel Fangirl Becomes A Superhero

Our first look at "Ms. Marvel" comes from an extended 14-minute video now streaming on Disney+, titled "The Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special." In addition to new looks at "Moon Knight," "She-Hulk," "Hawkeye," and more, the new footage also shows off plenty of crucial table-setting information on "Miss Marvel." Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the 90-second clip focused on her story shows her origins as a young Muslim Pakistani-American teen with a long-standing love for Captain Marvel, played in the films by Brie Larson. "It's not really the brown girls from New Jersey who save the world," she dejectedly remarks, doubling as a mission statement regarding the cultural infusion that this show is set to bring to the MCU. The footage emphasizes her religious upbringing and her pining for something greater — something altogether superheroic.

Cosplaying as her favorite superhero, Kamala steps out in a very rough-looking Captain Marvel Halloween costume that perfectly aligns with her enthusiasm and idolization of the superhero in the comics. The footage lays out the broad strokes of her origin story, as we see her come into contact with some sort of cosmic energy that infuses her with her very specific power-set. Importantly, we don't get to see her completed Ms. Marvel outfit just yet, so hold off on any complaints about the newest Marvel superhero not resembling her famous comic-accurate threads. At the very least, however, we get an intriguing glimpse of her powers through a reflection on a New York City skyscraper as curious bystanders look on.

The footage ends there, unfortunately, but that still gives us lots to chew on as we wait for the debut of "Ms. Marvel" sometime in 2022.