Ms. Marvel Is Getting A Special Theatrical Release In Pakistan

The impending release of a new movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in this case, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui reviewed here — gives us a good excuse to ask ourselves why these superhero stories continue to hold audiences in thrall. Is it the unrelenting optimism on display from characters who never fail to find solutions to their world-ending problems, particularly at a time when our own everyday reality feels so dark and draconian? Are superheroes truly our version of modern myth, bridging all the gaps between us and uniting us on an instinctive level through all our shared hopes and fears? Is it all of the above ... or maybe something even simpler than that?

As overdue as it's undeniably been, Marvel Studios has finally made a tangible effort to increase its focus on diversity and inclusiveness — even if such progress can really only be considered to be baby steps. Nevertheless, it would seem that Disney and Hollywood at large have finally clued in to the fact that opening up doors for individuals from all walks of life directly leads to material gains (as cynical as that sounds!), incentivizing otherwise resistant studios to reflect the broad spectrum of humanity. Maybe that, more than anything else, appeals to the average moviegoer the most.

Marvel is set to put their money where their mouth is with the upcoming Disney+ series, "Ms. Marvel." Originating from the beloved comics about a Pakistani-American and Muslim teenage girl, the first live-action adaptation of this character is understandably a big deal. It's such a big deal, in fact, that Disney is going to great lengths to ensure that other regions (besides North America, for a change) will be able to view it. "Ms. Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to Instagram to announce that Pakistan, which doesn't yet have access to Disney+, will hold special theatrical screenings of the series. As Obaid-Chinoy put it:

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for #Pakistan!! We are bringing Ms. Marvel to theaters across the country!!