New Study Confirms That Movies With Authentic Cultural Depictions Yield Better Financial Returns

(Disclaimer: I probably could've opted for an image from the fantastic 2016 film "Lion" for a more "serious" example of a movie with authentic cultural depictions, but who in their right mind could pass up the opportunity to throw some praise towards this year's beloved and hugely successful "RRR," I ask!)

Sometimes, this job requires breaking down immensely complicated Hollywood developments into a fine powder, parsing a multitude of different factors in order to get to the heart of what's really going on for the layperson and, more importantly, why anyone should care. On other occasions, the industry news can be so straightforward, obvious, and self-explanatory that my intrusive middle-man presence is probably not even necessary. Believe it or not, this just so happens to be one of those latter examples. I mean, how else would you describe the notion that inclusive productions made with an eye towards cultural authenticity and a healthy respect for the life experiences of those who come from non-white backgrounds would actually — okay, everyone stick with me here — lead to tangibly improved profits at the box office? As if movies that appeal to a broader range of audiences would actually lead to more people paying for tickets in order to watch those movies? Who knew!

That bit of conventional wisdom has always come with numerous examples of highly popular and mainstream hits over the decades, boasting results that speak for themselves. Now, however, this narrative has taken one big leap past any potential allegations of merely being apocryphal and waltzed directly into the arena of research-based fact. That's the latest report according to Variety, which documents the efforts of a research study conducted jointly by the University of California, Los Angeles and the Creative Artists Agency, focused on studying the end results of how "authentic inclusive representation" (AIR, as it's referred to in the study) plays a role in three major aspects of a film's performance: box office results, critical reception, and audience reception.

And wouldn't you know it, the study managed to find that each quantifiable increase in AIR translated to hard numbers — an $18.8 million increase in revenues for big-budget movies that cost $159 million or more, to be precise.