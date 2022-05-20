Ms. Marvel Teaser Shows Kamala Khan's Powers On Full Display
We're getting really close to the Disney+ premiere of "Ms. Marvel," and today we have a new teaser for the series. This one is called "Destiny," and it's giving us a much closer look at what Kamala Khan's powers are going to look like. We've seen her hand glow, and her ability to shoot light discs out of her hands, and run up them like a floating staircase, but now we're getting way more: the moment she gets the powers, a look at that bracelet, and a description of how it feels to use the powers.
First, there is a shot of the Captain Marvel hanging sculpture at what appears to be Comic-Con (probably NYCC since she's living in Jersey City), and as we know, Kamala is a huge fangirl for Captain Marvel, as we all are. Kamala is wondering how Carol convinces everyone that she's good, and that's certainly a big question for anyone with great power. (Ah, you know the line.) The response she gets is, "Good is not a thing you are, Kamala. It's a thing you do."
We also learn that even she is aware of the extent of her hero worship (and excessive cosplay, if such a thing exists).
Then we see Kamala holding that magical bracelet, which we know gives her powers, and asking her mother if it's her grandmother's. Her mom says it's "just junk," but obviously it's not.
'If you save one life, you save the world'
Then we get a look at the powers, the glowing eyes it gives Kamala, the glowing hands, what she can do with it, and what it feels like. Kamala says, "Like an idea come to life," which I have to say, is a pretty deep (and maybe a little to mature) thing for a teenager to express.
We see her block a vehicle with a block of purple power, the light stairs she creates, and waves of power coming from her entire body. Then there is the moment she blasts out giant purple hands to stop another vehicle. There is a punch with power, and a shield wall.
It's pretty clear from even just this one minute-long video that there are going to be a lot of powerful messages in this show, and I hope it inspires a whole new generation (and the old one) of superhero fans to do what they can to change the world, even in small ways. Yeah, I just got all gooey over this. I bet you will be, too.
"Ms. Marvel" is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys for Life"), Meera Menon ("Halt and Catch Fire," "GLOW," "Outlander," "For All Mankind"), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The series stars Vellani as Kamala Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and Aramis Knight as Kareem.
"Ms. Marvel" will premiere on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.