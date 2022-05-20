Ms. Marvel Teaser Shows Kamala Khan's Powers On Full Display

We're getting really close to the Disney+ premiere of "Ms. Marvel," and today we have a new teaser for the series. This one is called "Destiny," and it's giving us a much closer look at what Kamala Khan's powers are going to look like. We've seen her hand glow, and her ability to shoot light discs out of her hands, and run up them like a floating staircase, but now we're getting way more: the moment she gets the powers, a look at that bracelet, and a description of how it feels to use the powers.

First, there is a shot of the Captain Marvel hanging sculpture at what appears to be Comic-Con (probably NYCC since she's living in Jersey City), and as we know, Kamala is a huge fangirl for Captain Marvel, as we all are. Kamala is wondering how Carol convinces everyone that she's good, and that's certainly a big question for anyone with great power. (Ah, you know the line.) The response she gets is, "Good is not a thing you are, Kamala. It's a thing you do."

We also learn that even she is aware of the extent of her hero worship (and excessive cosplay, if such a thing exists).

Then we see Kamala holding that magical bracelet, which we know gives her powers, and asking her mother if it's her grandmother's. Her mom says it's "just junk," but obviously it's not.