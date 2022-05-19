Ms. Marvel Featurette Reveals New Footage, Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Moments

Today in cuteness, we have a new featurette from the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." Not only do we have a whole bunch of new footage here, but we also get to see the moment when star Iman Vellani finds out that she got the role over Zoom. Truly, one of my favorite things to watch on the internet are moments like this. The look on her face is the sweetest thing ever. We're getting 10 episodes for this series (the same goes for "She-Hulk"), and that will give us time to appreciate how Kamala Khan is really all of us. She's a Captain Marvel fangirl (who isn't?) and a superhero fan in general, and it inspires her to be her own hero.

Even cuter are the moments when Vellani is backstage being interviewed. In a way, that's even better than the footage. There is this moment at the end of the video where she's talking about what this means to her and she says, "I can't even put it into words, how cool this is. It's very ... my heart is very full." Mine, too! I felt like this seeing Wonder Woman for the first time. It's ... too big to explain.

In the video, she also describes her powers by saying, "She can manifest light," and we're getting to see some more moments of that in flashes of footage, which is really neat. Her power color is purple, and just what that means is up in the air. Other purple magic users do include Agatha Harkness and Thanos, but also Black Panther's heart-shaped herb and the goddess Bast.