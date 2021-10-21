Agents Of SHIELD's Ghost Rider Actor Explains Why The Spin-Off Show Never Happened

May 1, 2019, was a big day for fans of the character Ghost Rider, as it was announced that the Robbie Reyes version of the character from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was getting a spin-off series, with Gabriel Luna set to reprise the role. On that same day, a "Helstrom" series was also announced, with both shows set to debut on Hulu. "Helstrom" ultimately aired one season that barely made a blip on anyone's radar, while "Ghost Rider" never came to be. Luna, in a new interview, has delved into why.

In a larger piece on Comicbook.com celebrating the character, Luna discussed the "Ghost Rider" show that never was. Luna debuted as the lesser-known Robbie Reyes version of the antihero on ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." an proved to be an instant hit. As it turns out, Luna's initial contract was apparently signed with the goal to build up to a spin-off series, with the now-defunct Marvel Television exercising its hold clause following the show's season 4 premiere, in which Reyes arrived. In essence, this means they were paying Luna to wait in the wings so that he would be available once the show got off the ground. Sadly, this never ended up happening, and much of it has to do with Marvel Studios gaining more control of the TV side of things.