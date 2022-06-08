Black Adam Trailer: The Rock Enters The DC Universe

One of the biggest things about the movie leading up to its release has been the fact that Johnson is not afraid to hype up how powerful his character is. He has taken to using the phrase, "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change." This implies he is on the same level as Superman. And, for what it's worth, Johnson went as authentic as he could and took all of the padding out of the suit, getting into the most insane shape of his career.

Jaume Collet-Serra is in the director's chair for this one. The filmmaker previously collaborated with Johnson on Disney's "Jungle Cruise." The experience was a positive enough one that it prompted to the two to work together on this long-gestating project. We can only hope that the partnership makes this worth the very long wait.

"Black Adam" is currently set to hit theaters on October 21, 2022.