Black Adam Trailer: The Rock Enters The DC Universe
After more than a decade of being attached to the role, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finally making his grand entrance into the DC universe in this summer's "Black Adam." A full trailer for the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed feature is finally here, and we're ready to give you the goods below. You're welcome. Let's see what all of the hype had been building to, shall we?
Black Adam trailer
In the comics, the character of Black Adam is often portrayed as an antagonist — and one that is at odds frequently with Shazam. Hence, the original plan was to have the character be the villain in "Shazam!" But The Rock became a huge movie star and the notion of giving him a solo movie was tantalizing enough for Warner Bros. to go this route. As we can see, he is being positioned more as an anti-hero for the purposes of the film.
One big element of the movie will be the live-action debut of the Justice Society of America. The group is made up of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. As for the rest of the cast, Sarah Shahi is set to play Adrianna Tomaz, with "Aladdin" star Marwan Kenzari rounding out the ensemble.
The hierarchy of power
One of the biggest things about the movie leading up to its release has been the fact that Johnson is not afraid to hype up how powerful his character is. He has taken to using the phrase, "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change." This implies he is on the same level as Superman. And, for what it's worth, Johnson went as authentic as he could and took all of the padding out of the suit, getting into the most insane shape of his career.
Jaume Collet-Serra is in the director's chair for this one. The filmmaker previously collaborated with Johnson on Disney's "Jungle Cruise." The experience was a positive enough one that it prompted to the two to work together on this long-gestating project. We can only hope that the partnership makes this worth the very long wait.
"Black Adam" is currently set to hit theaters on October 21, 2022.