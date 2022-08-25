Superhero Bits: Olivia Wilde's Secret Marvel Movie, Henry Cavill Superman Rumors & More

Arguably the biggest movie news story of the year to date has been Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping the release of "Batgirl" despite the film being almost finished. We recently heard that the studio was holding "funeral" screenings of the film for the cast and crew before it is locked away forever and possibly even destroyed, all so the studio can take a tax write-off. Now, actor Ivory Aquino, who starred in the movie, has taken to Twitter to plea with CEO David Zaslav to reconsider. Aquino gives heartfelt, personal accounts of how emotional these past few weeks have been before making a reasoned case as to why releasing the DC Comics adaptation may actually be worthwhile.

"I can only endeavor to understand how one feels when tasked with tending to the bottom line like you have. I can't even begin to imagine what one in your position goes through having such great responsibility to attend to. I do know and ask, with something like Batgirl that's a product of our hearts and souls, that the little cogs not simply be seen as widgets whose fates are determined by an equation to benefit the bottom line. More than widgets, we are fellow human beings and artists who, when given the chance, can outperform the equation and multiply the bottom line exponentially."

Unless the studio wants to reverse course on its cost-saving strategy, this is very unlikely to happen but Aquino's call is hard not to connect with. This continues to be a brutal and complicated situation.