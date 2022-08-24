Batgirl Is Getting Secret 'Funeral Screenings' On The Warner Bros. Lot

The insanity over at Warner Bros. keeps getting weirder. By now you've heard over and over again about the absolute head-scratcher decision from the new bosses at Warners to scrap "Batgirl," a film that was well into post-production as it was heading towards its expected late 2022 release date. New CEO David Zaslav has been under fire from day one for this decision, which Warners has called a "strategic shift as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max."

The optics of this decision are unflattering, to say the least. It takes some gumption to think you can just erase an anticipated comic book movie from existing, let alone one that was to feature a Latina lead and directed by filmmakers of color. Social media has been on fire since this announcement.

Reports are that it's not even a quality issue, but a cost-saving measure in order to write off the sunk money with the IRS.

Now a new article over at The Hollywood Reporter describes a final (and likely only) screening of "Batgirl" will happen on the Warner Bros. lot just for the cast, crew, and their friends and family. These "funeral screenings" are happening this week and unless the public pressure becomes overwhelming, this is likely to be the only time "Batgirl" will be projected.