Why Was The Batgirl Movie Canceled? Here's What We Know So Far

The entertainment world was rocked yesterday when it was revealed that the upcoming "Batgirl" movie, which was nearly complete and had already been going through test screenings, was being shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery. Not dumped to HBO Max, not being sold to another company. Scrapped entirely, and left to languish in the vaults of the studio, presumably forever. The studio is also not releasing a sequel to "Scoob," despite it also being nearly finished. And these are not small movies — they came with $90 million and $40 million budgets, respectively. A studio straight-up not releasing movies that expensive is flat-out unprecedented in Hollywood history and, as a result, has sent shockwaves through the industry.

So the big yet simple question lingers: why? Warner Bros. Discovery did release a statement on the matter, but one that only provides some hints as to the answer of that question.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Warner Bros. Discovery and its CEO David Zalsav are sure to continue to skirt around this in the media, but the puzzle can be put together with the information we have available — and the picture is a grim one. It ultimately boils down to Zaslav and his desire to reshape the company following the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery earlier this year.

I will be looking at this all from a dispassionate, business-minded perspective, so take that into account. This article does not represent my personal feelings on the matter, nor is it my signing off on or condemning the company's strategy. It is a means of seeking an answer to that simple question posed by the headline.