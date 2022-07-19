Superhero Bits: The Blue Beetle Movie Wraps Filming, The Real Budget Of The Snyder Cut & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" re-release sets worldwide release dates.
-
DC”s "Blue Beetle" movie has wrapped filming.
-
The Snyder Cut was more expensive than we thought.
-
That live-action "Powerpuff Girls" show is still happening.
-
All that and more!
Hellboy in Love announced by Dark Horse Comics
"Hellboy" creator Mike Mignola is bringing back his beloved character for a new Dark Horse Comics series this fall, and there is going to be romance afoot. The publisher has announced that Mignola is bringing back the big red hero for "Hellboy in Love," a five-issue miniseries that will hit stands in October. It will focus on the titular hero and Dr. Anastasia Bransfield, a character who first appeared in the franchise 25 years ago. Author Christopher Golden, artist Matt Smith, colorist Chris O'Halloran, and letterer Clem Robins are partnering with Mignola on the series. So, what are we in for, exactly? The synopsis reads as follows:
In the series' opening tale, the two-part Goblin Night, Hellboy has been assigned to protect a shipment of occult artifacts from a gang of thieving goblins. The artifacts are being transported by train to the British Museum by archaeologist Anastasia Bransfield, and she's not going to let them go without a fight! Rather than stay behind, she teams up with Hellboy to chase the light-fingered fey through the British countryside and into . . . a local punk show?
"Hellboy in Love" #1 hits stands on October 12, 2022.
The Arrowverse is probably never having another big crossover event
It looks like the Arrowverse is really getting ready to pack it in. Case in point, it appears as though "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is going to end up being the final crossover event in The CW's small screen DC universe. "Superman and Lois" showrunner Todd Helbing recently spoke with Collider about the future and didn't sound optimistic about big events. Helbing said:
"That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore. [From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what would happen in] the superhero genre. If there's an opportunity... I love Grant [Gustin]. Grant's a friend. I have connections to that show, but I would say if there is one, Flash would probably be my first call. It's a little tricky now to do all this, but we'll see what happens."
He also emphasized that the Superman in "Superman and Lois" is a doppelganger, and the Superman from the crossovers is "not the same as the Superman on our planet." The beauty of the multiverse.
The Rock is bringing Black Adam Zoa Energy drinks to SDCC
The #ManInBlack = Big Can Energy ⚡️— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 19, 2022
The FIRST EVER @DCComics partnership with an energy drink brand - @ZOAEnergy 💥👊🏾
Our bad ass collectors items BLACK ADAM ZOA cans are coming to ComicCon! 💥
Keep your eyes open… #BlackAdam#ZOA#ComicCon pic.twitter.com/nQwfmCk4HG
Aside from being one of the biggest actors on the planet, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also added energy drink entrepreneur to his portfolio in recent months with Zoa. The drink has sold like gangbusters and, with that, the wrestler-turned-actor saw an opportunity straight out of show business. Zoa will be bringing "Black Adam" branded editions of the energy drink to San Diego Comic-Con this week, and we can see them in the above video. Odds are, these will end up on store shelves closer to the movie's release, but for now, those attending SDCC will be the only people getting them.
The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls show is still kicking around
We recently learned that a new "Powerpuff Girls" animated series is in development. But that news raises some questions about what's going on with The CW's planned live-action version of the show, titled "Powerpuff."
To recap, a pilot for the show had been filmed but not picked up to series, with Chloe Bennet ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") then exiting the show after previously being set to play Blossom. According to the folks at TVLine, the series is still in development at the network, despite an utter lack of updates as of late. No word on just what the status of the show is, but it hasn't officially been axed just yet.
Catch up with Harley Quinn
The release of "Harley Quinn" season 3 is just around the corner, and since it's been a while, the folks at DC and HBO Max put together a handy little recap video. W get a brief recap of the events of the show's first two seasons, which should be helpful for those who may not have time to rewatch or binge two full seasons of TV before July 28, when Harley makes her return to the small screen. But you would be wise to take the time to watch both seasons, if only because you won't be disappointed.
New Black Panther Funko POP! figures are coming
We are very likely to learn a whole lot more about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend when Marvel Studios presents on Saturday. But in the meantime, the folks at Funko have revealed a new series of POP! figures based on the hit 2018 movie that turned T'Challa into a household name. These legacy figures will be available exclusively at Target and are up for pre-order now.
DC's Blue Beetle movie has officially wrapped filming
July 19, 2022
That's a wrap! As revealed by actor Xolo Maridueña on Instagram, the "Blue Beetle" movie has wrapped filming. Now it's onto post-production for the latest live-action DC flick, which is set to hit theaters next summer. Originally, this was pegged as an HBO Max release, but Warner Bros. shifted course and opted to go with a theatrical release first. That seems to indicate that they have a lot of confidence in what they've got. Perhaps we'll learn a little something about it at SDCC this weekend?
Zack Snyder's Justice League reportedly cost $100 million
Rolling Stone recently revealed a bombshell report indicating that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans that have been all over social media for the past few years were, at least in part, made up of a great many fake accounts. The movement seems to have had a lot of shadiness behind the scenes, and the report is, to put it mildly, unflattering. One detail that emerged in the article is that Warner Bros. actually spent a reported $100 million to allow Snyder to complete his vision, with much of that money being squeezed out of the studio by the filmmaker after their agreement was made. This means the film that had already flopped in theaters cost an additional $100 million as an HBO Max exclusive. A downright brutal amount of money, to say the very least of it.
Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version release dates
Swinging soon to a theater near you! Check out the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version and save the date! 🕸️📅 @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/GO7P1UWOeU— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 19, 2022
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is headed back to theaters later this year with an extended "More Fun Stuff Version" that will allow Sony an attempt to psh the film over the $2 billion mark at the global box office. To that point, the above announcement reveals precisely when the film will be making its way back to theaters all around the world, beginning in late August, though much of the rollout kicking off in earnest in September. One imagines this will be a big success given how well the movie did originally. Everything else is just gravy for Sony and Marvel Studios at this point.
Iron Spider-Man statue from Infinity War by Queen Studios
Lastly, the folks at Queen Studios have revealed a brand new statue inspired by Spider-Man in "Avengers: Infinity War." In particular, the statue capture's Tom Holland's likeness in his Iron Spider armor that he uses throughout much of the film. There is no word yet on pricing, but pre-orders are set to go live on July 21. Those who are interested can RSVP now to get pre-order information as soon as it's available.