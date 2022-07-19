Superhero Bits: The Blue Beetle Movie Wraps Filming, The Real Budget Of The Snyder Cut & More

It looks like the Arrowverse is really getting ready to pack it in. Case in point, it appears as though "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is going to end up being the final crossover event in The CW's small screen DC universe. "Superman and Lois" showrunner Todd Helbing recently spoke with Collider about the future and didn't sound optimistic about big events. Helbing said:

"That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore. [From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what would happen in] the superhero genre. If there's an opportunity... I love Grant [Gustin]. Grant's a friend. I have connections to that show, but I would say if there is one, Flash would probably be my first call. It's a little tricky now to do all this, but we'll see what happens."

He also emphasized that the Superman in "Superman and Lois" is a doppelganger, and the Superman from the crossovers is "not the same as the Superman on our planet." The beauty of the multiverse.