Blue Beetle Will Now Get A 2023 Theatrical Release Instead Of Hitting HBO Max

While plenty of huge films are being pushed toward streaming or later in the year to accommodate for the ongoing limitations of the pandemic, Warner Bros. and DC have made a massive change to their slate, with "Blue Beetle" moving from an exclusive streaming release to the big screen. Originally developed for HBO Max, Warner Bros. announced today (per The Hollywood Reporter) that "Blue Beetle" will hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

The film comes from director Angel Manuel Soto ("Dinner Party," "Charm City Kings") and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Contrapelo," "Miss Bala"), and is DC's first film to feature a Latino superhero, with "Cobra Kai's" Xolo Maridueña playing Jaime Reyes, a high school student who becomes the Blue Beetle after coming in contact with alien scarab.

"The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he's Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him," Maridueña told Variety. "I think it's so important, and I don't want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important."

With this new release date, "Blue Beetle" will be one of the last DC films of 2023, following "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on June 2, 2023. As it stands now, "Batgirl" starring Leslie Grace ("In The Heights") and "Black Canary" with Jurnee Smollett ("Lovecraft Country," "Birds of Prey") are still scheduled to debut on HBO Max.