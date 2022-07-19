Game Of Thrones Prequel Bloodmoon Shot A $30 Million Pilot That No One Will Ever See

Working in television can be a notoriously punishing experience. It's hard enough for toiling writers to get their scripts commissioned in the first place and exciting new shows have a long road to walk in development. But as difficult as it is to attain even that level of success, too often these projects end up languishing in production hell or, perhaps even worse, resulting in a pilot that never actually gets picked up as a series. Any series that makes it to the finish line and is actually of a high enough quality for millions of viewers to enjoy is, with no exaggeration, a miracle.

"Game of Thrones" itself wasn't even immune to this, as its original pilot was scrapped when too many elements simply weren't coming together as hoped. When HBO was figuring out how best to proceed after the series came to an infamous end in 2019, those involved knew that there was little chance that every series in development would justify full-fledged spin-off shows of their own. But unlike most other networks, only HBO seems to have the resources to pour into wildly expensive pilots that, for better or worse, will never actually see the light of day.

That sadly proved to be the case with the spin-off series formally announced back in 2018, promising to explore the "true origin of the White Walkers." Jane Goldman ("Kick-Ass," "X-Men: First Class," "Kingsman: The Secret Service") was announced as the showrunner and Naomi Watts was cast as the lead, but HBO ultimately passed. According to a new report, hardly anyone has ever laid eyes on that exorbitantly-priced pilot, not even author George R.R. Martin.