HBO Spent Over $30 Million On The Failed Game Of Thrones Spin-Off

The business of filmmaking — or, in this case, the process of deciding whether to move forward with a show or not — is not for the faint of heart. HBO has built itself quite a legacy, providing prestige and consistently high quality programming that further blurs the line between movie and television. "Game of Thrones" in particular became a dramatic example of this, with budgets of individual episodes in the final season eventually exceeding that of entire feature films. But such expenses come with quite a high amount of risk, which the network would soon learn the hard way.

According to James Andrew Miller's new book "Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers," which chronicles the inner workings of HBO's path to success over the decades and recently revealed original "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin's immense dissatisfaction with the trajectory of the show, the network poured more than $30 million into the production of a pilot episode for a proposed spin-off. Essentially, HBO opted for a risky (and wildly expensive) proof of concept to convince themselves to fully commit and move forward with the series. This didn't happen, of course, but the details we're now learning about are certainly eye-opening.

According to Entertainment Weekly, then-WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt states in Miller's book:

"They had spent over $30 million on a 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot when I got there. And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to [HBO chief content officer] Casey [Bloys], 'This just doesn't work and I don't think it delivers on the premise of the original series.' And he didn't disagree, which actually was a relief. So we unfortunately decided to pull the plug on it. There was enormous pressure to get it right and I don't think it would have worked."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that HBO faced an impossible decision with "Game of Thrones." The pilot episode of the original series infamously required a complete overhaul, resulting in several instances of recasting (including one that led to Emilia Clarke getting the role of Daenerys Targaryen). In that light, it's not completely unheard-of that the proposed spin-off would ultimately meet its end this way ... but it did lead to the greenlight for another series.