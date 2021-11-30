Game Of Thrones Prequel Tales Of Dunk And Egg Lands A Writer

It'd be easy for fans of "Game of Thrones" to have forgotten by now — especially in the wake of the controversial end to the series and the still-ongoing debate over the final season(s) overall — but Aegon "Egg" Targaryen was actually referenced in the original series by his brother Aemon on his deathbed. Played by the late Peter Vaughan, Maester Aemon was a source of wisdom and sage advice to both Jon Snow and his friend Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) at Castle Black throughout the early seasons of the series, having refused the throne to the Seven Kingdoms many decades earlier and willingly joined the misfit crew of the Night's Watch instead. His younger brother Aegon ascended to the kingship in his stead, becoming the unlikeliest Targaryen ruler after his humblest of origins.

It's that exact origin that this "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series will explore, which takes place almost 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." According to a report by Variety, Steve Conrad has joined the series as a main writer and executive producer. Known for his previous work on "The Pursuit of Happyness," "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," and "Wonder," Conrad also has extensive experience on shows such as Amazon's "Patriot," AMC's "Ultra City Smiths" animated series, and Epix's "Perpetual Grace LTD."

George R. R. Martin wrote three novellas about the adventures of the legendary Dunk and his squire Egg, which were compiled in 2015 into "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." This will be quite a change of pace from the "Game of Thrones" tone that viewers have grown accustomed to, perhaps making this series into a test of sorts as to whether fans will continue to show up after the divisive end to the original. "Tales of Dunk and Egg" joins "House of the Dragon," "10,000 Ships," and "Sea Snake" as the many proposed spin-offs and prequels in various levels of development. While dates are officially TBA for the other shows, "House of the Dragon" is set for a premiere sometime in 2022.