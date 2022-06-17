Every Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Show In Development

What is dead may never die, but it will launch about a thousand different spin-off shows.

Three years after "Games of Thrones" aired its infamous finale, the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and beyond are headed back to the small screen. After scrapping a planned prequel show about the Golden Age of Heroes and the origins of the White Walkers, HBO elected to move forward with "House of the Dragon." Set roughly 200 years before the network's original fantasy juggernaut, the show details the beginning of the end for House Targaryen and its hold on the Iron Throne. The Eleventh Doctor himself, Matt Smith, brings Prince Daemon Targaryen and his dubious hairline to life on the series opposite a cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and many more.

After that? HBO means to call it a day on the "Game of Thrones" franchise, and George R.R. Martin will focus all his efforts on writing the last two novels in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga, "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring." I'm joking, of course. Martin is never going to finish his books (or is he?), and HBO has as many as a half-dozen or more additional "Game of Thrones" spin-offs in the works. Let's run through them all, shall we?