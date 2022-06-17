Every Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Show In Development
What is dead may never die, but it will launch about a thousand different spin-off shows.
Three years after "Games of Thrones" aired its infamous finale, the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and beyond are headed back to the small screen. After scrapping a planned prequel show about the Golden Age of Heroes and the origins of the White Walkers, HBO elected to move forward with "House of the Dragon." Set roughly 200 years before the network's original fantasy juggernaut, the show details the beginning of the end for House Targaryen and its hold on the Iron Throne. The Eleventh Doctor himself, Matt Smith, brings Prince Daemon Targaryen and his dubious hairline to life on the series opposite a cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and many more.
After that? HBO means to call it a day on the "Game of Thrones" franchise, and George R.R. Martin will focus all his efforts on writing the last two novels in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga, "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring." I'm joking, of course. Martin is never going to finish his books (or is he?), and HBO has as many as a half-dozen or more additional "Game of Thrones" spin-offs in the works. Let's run through them all, shall we?
The Jon Snow show
The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't the only place where Kit Harington may be picking up a sword in the foreseeable future. HBO is also developing a "Game of Thrones" sequel series that would see the actor reprise his role as Jon Snow.
As you no doubt recall, "Game of Thrones" ended with Jon Snow killing his aunt and lover Daenerys Targaryen (there's a lot to unpack there, but, moving on) after she gave in to her thirst for vengeance and reduced King's Landing's to little more than ash and rubble. In the aftermath, Jon's cousin Bran the Broken (yeah, about that title...) ascended to the Iron Throne as king while the North broke away from the Seven Kingdoms, electing Sansa Stark as its queen. As for Jon, he was exiled to live out his days in exile and set off with the Wildlings to places unknown North of the Wall in the finale's closing moments.
There are a lot of unknowns regarding the Jon Snow series right now, starting with its actual title. Also unclear: Whether this would be more or less a straight-up sequel show that focuses on Jon's surviving relatives (including Arya Stark, last seen sailing away to explore the world west of Westeros) as much as Jon, aka Aegon Targaryen, himself, or exclusively the Jon Snow show. What I'm saying is that, really, we almost — wait for it — know nothing about this spin-off at this stage.
Tales of Dunk and Egg
If neither "Jon Snow: The Series" nor "'Succession' but with the Targaryens" sound appealing, then how about a buddy show? HBO is currently developing a "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series based on George R.R. Martin's novellas about the eponymous duo, which include 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword," and 2010's "The Mystery Knight."
Set 90 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" TV show would follow the adventures of the nearly seven-foot tall rookie hedge knight (that is, a knight with no master who travels about looking for employment) Duncan, or "Dunk," and his spunky, bald young companion, nicknamed "Egg." The twist? The latter, as it turns out, is really Aegon V Targaryen, the Targaryen prince who grows up to become a king of Westeros.
The "Dunk and Egg" stories themselves are all about Aegon V getting a helpful lesson in humility under Duncan's supervision, and how that allows him to succeed where his power-hungry brothers could not. Indeed, with a premise like the, the TV version has the potential to be a refreshing departure from the in-court political intrigue of "House of the Dragon," should it come to pass.
10,000 Ships
Unlike some of the other "Game of Thrones" spin-off series, "10,000 Ships" is already known to have a head writer onboard in the form of Amanda Segel (whose credits as a writer and producer include the TV series "Without a Trace," "Person of Interest," and "Helstrom"). The show itself would wind the clock back 1,000 years prior to the franchise's flagship series to focus on Princess Nymeria's journey to Dorne.
As covered in George R.R. Martin's supplementary writing about the histories of both the Westeros and Essos continents, the warrior Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynar clan traveled from Essos to Dorne upon being defeated by the Valyrian Freehold during the Second Spice War, bringing 10,000 ships along with them. Nymeria then burnt those ships to ensure no one would leave their new home on her way to transforming Dorne into the powerful kingdom it's presented as in "Game of Thrones."
No doubt, many "Game of Thrones" fans recognize Nymeria as being the name that Arya Stark gives her direwolf on the series, in honor of the warrior queen. "10,000 Ships" would also be a great place to better develop the kingdom of Dorne and, if done well, serve as a correction to the way the realm was portrayed on that flagship series (which often resorted to colorism and other forms of racial and ethnic stereotyping).
9 Voyages
Among the key non-Targaryens on "House of the Dragon" is Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Also known as "The Sea Snake," Corlys became the most renowned seafarer in Westeros thanks to the famous nine voyages he took from Westeros to Essos when he was younger. Along with visiting cities like Lys, Myr, and Tyrosh, Corlys ventured to the Golden Empire of Yi Ti and the ancient port city of Qarth, bringing back valuables like jade, silk, and spice to expand the Velaryon family's wealth.
The currently-developing "9 Voyages" spin-off series would, as its title implies, center on Corlys' "Great Voyages" years before the events of "House of the Dragon." That also explains why it's reportedly one of the spin-offs that's further along at this point, seeing as it's basically a prequel to another "Game of Thrones" prequel. (Or, to put it "Star Wars" terms, the "Andor" to its "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.") "The Mentalist" creator and "Rome" co-creator Bruno Heller is working on the project with George R.R. Martin, and one can see the appeal already. A swashbuckler in the "Game of Thrones" universe? "Black Sails" fans, this one's for you.
Flea Bottom
This one's cheating a little since "Flea Bottom" has reportedly already been canceled by HBO. Still, depending on how its efforts to expand the "Game of Thrones" universe fare, there's always a chance the network will revisit this idea somewhere down the road.
As for the actual show, "Flea Bottom" would explore the lives of those who reside in King's Landing's labyrinth slums. On the one hand, a series that drops the palace intrigue of "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" entirely could make for a welcome change of pace, shining a light on Westeros' class system. On the other hand, you can see why HBO would be hesitant to green-light a show that avoids the courtly battles and royal family in-fighting that made the property's flagship series so popular to begin with (as intriguing as a narrative about Westeros' working-class citizens sounds). Either way, it seems this is one less spin-off that we have to concern ourselves with for the time being.
Untitled animated series
A kid-friendly "Game of Thrones" cartoon series? Sounds wild.
Just kidding! HBO is reported to be working on three different animated spinoff shows, all of which have the same adult tone as the property's flagship series. This would be similar to the approach that Netflix has taken to expanding "The Witcher" with "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated prequel film that retains its live-action predecessor's mature subject matter and themes. So far, though, there aren't too many details on what these shows would concern beyond that.
That said, it's rumored that one of the animated "Game of Thrones" spin-offs involves a story set in the aforementioned Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a region on the Essos continent that essentially serves as a stand-in for Imperial China. Assuming it's handled well, such a show could make for a welcome correction to the lack of Asian representation on "Game of Thrones." What's more, it seems "House of the Dragon" may lay the groundwork for future projects to further explore the fantasy universe's Asia analogues with the character of Mysaria, a dancer played by Japanese-born British actor Sonoya Mizuno ("Ex Machina," "Devs").
"House of the Dragon" premieres on HBO on August 21, 2022.