Game Of Thrones Jon Snow Spin-Off Series In The Works, Kit Harington To Reprise Role
Winter has come and gone, the dragons have danced, and the White Walkers have been defeated, but Jon Snow still knows nothing.
Other people who know nothing: "Game of Thrones" fans, who have been caught unawares as HBO has started developing yet another spin-off of its former flagship fantasy series. This live-action spin-off series will be centered on everyone's favorite brooding lord and former King in the North, Jon Snow. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about the sequel series, which is still in early development. But should the series move forward, Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role as Jon Snow who, when "Game of Thrones" ended its eight-season run, was last seen journeying north of the Wall to live his life in exile among the Wildlings.
The yet-untitled Jon Snow sequel series would likely pick up with character in exile, after he had killed the vengeful Daenerys Targaryen who, in her conquest of Westeros, had turned tyrant. The series ended with Bran the Broken ascending the Iron Throne, while the North seceded from the Seven Kingdoms with Sansa ruling as Queen in the North. And Jon Snow would be banished from Westeros for his queenslaying and kinslaying (because oops! R+L=J, ie Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen), leaving with the Wildlings who embraced him and the cold wintry tundra North of the Wall where his dark curls looked their best.
You know something, Jon Snow
"Game of Thrones" has been limping back to relevancy ever since its notoriously polarizing finale aired in 2019. Currently there are seven "Game of Thrones" projects in the works, set to follow the upcoming "House of the Dragon" prequel series, which takes place about 200 years before the events of the War of the Kings. "House of the Dragon," which is due to debut on August 21, stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and more as players in a civil war within the ruling House Targaryen.
The other live-action prequels in development are "10,000 Ships," the spin-off about the legendary Princess Nymeria; "9 Voyages" (aka "The Sea Snake"), which refers to the "Great Voyages" at sea made by Lord Corlys Velaryon (a distant relation of the Targaryens, also descended from ancient Valyria like them); and "Dunk and Egg," another prequel based on the novellas by "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin, which are set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follow the adventures of the hedge knight Duncan and his squire Egg, who would become Aegon Targaryen, a prince and eventual king of Westeros. There are also three animated prequel projects, including "The Golden Empire," which would finally expand the franchise's horizons beyond European-inspired fantasy and take viewers to the China-inspired land of Yi Ti.
But a franchise is what HBO hopes to make of "Game of Thrones," despite the show virtually falling out of pop culture memory after the divisive finale. THR notes that the greenlighting of a Jon Snow sequel series means that nothing is off the table for more spin-offs chronicling the further adventures of other fan-favorite "Game of Thrones" characters like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).
Personally, I'm gunning for a series about Bran becoming a tree.