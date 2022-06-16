Game Of Thrones Jon Snow Spin-Off Series In The Works, Kit Harington To Reprise Role

Winter has come and gone, the dragons have danced, and the White Walkers have been defeated, but Jon Snow still knows nothing.

Other people who know nothing: "Game of Thrones" fans, who have been caught unawares as HBO has started developing yet another spin-off of its former flagship fantasy series. This live-action spin-off series will be centered on everyone's favorite brooding lord and former King in the North, Jon Snow. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about the sequel series, which is still in early development. But should the series move forward, Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role as Jon Snow who, when "Game of Thrones" ended its eight-season run, was last seen journeying north of the Wall to live his life in exile among the Wildlings.

The yet-untitled Jon Snow sequel series would likely pick up with character in exile, after he had killed the vengeful Daenerys Targaryen who, in her conquest of Westeros, had turned tyrant. The series ended with Bran the Broken ascending the Iron Throne, while the North seceded from the Seven Kingdoms with Sansa ruling as Queen in the North. And Jon Snow would be banished from Westeros for his queenslaying and kinslaying (because oops! R+L=J, ie Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen), leaving with the Wildlings who embraced him and the cold wintry tundra North of the Wall where his dark curls looked their best.