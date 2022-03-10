George R. R. Martin Swears He's Still Working On The Winds Of Winter

Fans of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series have had a lot of wonderful things over the years. We got the "Game of Thrones" HBO series. We have several spin-offs on the way. Despite complaints about the final season (which was awful and I will fight you on that), the series as a whole was groundbreaking and enthralling. The thing is, because so many of us hated the ending — which was rushed, too dark, and did things with the characters that made little narrative sense — lots of us are waiting for the next book in the series, "The Winds of Winter." It won't be the last because "A Dream of Spring" is supposed to come after it, but I have serious doubts about that.

The last book in the series came out in 2011. I've written books, and I know they take a long time. Martin's books are very, very long, and that takes longer, but 11 years? Martin claims he's still working on it, as he said in a blog post on March 9, 2022. He said:

"Yes, of course I am still working on THE WINDS OF WINTER. I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome. I made a lot of progress on WINDS in 2020, and less in 2021... but "less" is not "none."

Is it wearisome, George? You seem upset about having stated that "a hundred times in a hundred venues," but it's been over a decade since the last book came out. It's been almost three years since the end of the series. It's not that I'm trying to be a jerk because this is a complex story with lots of twists and turns, but perhaps you can understand why fans would like to know what happened after the cliffhangers you wrote 11 years ago?