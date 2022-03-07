Game Of Thrones Creators Aren't Involved In The Spin-Offs, D.B. Weiss Confirms

HBO has had a "Game of Thrones" sized hole in its programming (and fans have had a "Game of Thrones" sized hole in our hearts) since the epic series concluded in May of 2019. There has been a ton of great TV since then, but nothing quite as watercooler conversation special as "Game of Thrones."

We know that upon season 8 wrapping up HBO immediately started work on more "Game of Thrones" content, including one spin-off series starring Naomi Watts that failed to materialize and one spin-off centering on the history of the Targaryen family that got the green light and will be released as "House of the Dragon" sometime this year.

"House of the Dragon" is being run by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik and there are a handful of other spin-offs being developed. So many, actually, that there was a question about where or not the original "Game of Thrones" showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, would ever return to Westeros. Well, that question has now been unequivocally answered.